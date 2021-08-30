Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

