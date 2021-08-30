Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 145,512 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39.

