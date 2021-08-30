Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.