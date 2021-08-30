Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 53,684 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10,779.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

