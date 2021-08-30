Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 38.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

