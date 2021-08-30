Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $122.03 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.05.

