Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

CGC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. 126,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,267. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.