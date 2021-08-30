Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.44. Cango shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3,310 shares trading hands.

CANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $654.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

