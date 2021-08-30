Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $14,977,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

