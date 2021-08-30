Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.47.

Shares of CM stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

