Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$154.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.
CM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.43. 5,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
