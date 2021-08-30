Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$154.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

CM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.43. 5,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

