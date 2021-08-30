Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.