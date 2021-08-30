Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

