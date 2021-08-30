C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AI stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

