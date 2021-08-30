Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.69. The company has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

