Buckhead Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 123.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $238,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

EOG traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $67.39. 4,609,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,797. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

