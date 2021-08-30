Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 428,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,148. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.