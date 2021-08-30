Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 139.1% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 93,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.