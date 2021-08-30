Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.