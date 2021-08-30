Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.91 on Monday, reaching $327.01. 1,700,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $327.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

