Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,446,000 after acquiring an additional 589,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

