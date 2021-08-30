Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 17,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

