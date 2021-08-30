Brokers Offer Predictions for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $40.12 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

