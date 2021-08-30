Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $184.75

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.81. 534,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,395. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

