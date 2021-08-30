Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Target Price at $110.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

HPGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

