Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT at $160.88

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

