Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

