Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. 1,364,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

