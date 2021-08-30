Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 million to $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $64.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

Several analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

TBPH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

