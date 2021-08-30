Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.02. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.04. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.