Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.02. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.04. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

