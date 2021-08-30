Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,681,773.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.79.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

