Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

QGEN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

