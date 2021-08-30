Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 103,188.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,795,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

