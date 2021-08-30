Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

HLIT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of -938.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

