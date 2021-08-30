Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guess? posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

