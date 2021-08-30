Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post $19.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $73.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $163.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 761.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

