Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $142.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,377. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

