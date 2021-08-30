Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce $230.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. 2U posted sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

TWOU opened at $36.35 on Friday. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in 2U by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in 2U by 48.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of 2U by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

