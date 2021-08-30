Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 30.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 29.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.70 and a 1 year high of $496.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

