Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 8620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The stock has a market cap of $916.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bristow Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bristow Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.