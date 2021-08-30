Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 12,847 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.