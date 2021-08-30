Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.