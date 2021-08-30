Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,360,000 after buying an additional 117,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 760,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

