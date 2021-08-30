Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $436.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $443.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.