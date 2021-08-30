Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

