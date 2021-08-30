Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.50 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.90.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.