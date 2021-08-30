Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.20 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

