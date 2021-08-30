Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $113.09. 749,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

