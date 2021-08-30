Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 11,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.