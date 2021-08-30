Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.
Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 11,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
