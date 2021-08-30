Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.